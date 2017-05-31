Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Police Seek Thief Stealing Copper Wire From Street Lamps

May 31, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department, Copper Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person who has stolen thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from street lamps in Dundalk.

Police say there have been at least five incidents of this happening since April 3, mostly during the early evening hours.

The thief is removing the copper wiring feeding the street lamps at the ramp loops to and from I-695 at Eastern Ave.

These thefts are damaging the street lamps, causing the area to not be lit properly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this case. You can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, text “MCS” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637), or at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org

