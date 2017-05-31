Maryland Suspends New Contracts For Proposed Rail Line

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Transportation officials in Maryland have suspended new construction contracts, hiring and procurement for a proposed light rail project.
Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said in a statement Wednesday that the steps were necessary because a judge ordered further study of the project’s ridership estimates.
Rahn says Maryland has filed an appeal of Tuesday’s ruling, but there’s no timeline for a response.
Work on the 16-mile line has been delayed for months because of a federal suit filed by opponents of the line to connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
