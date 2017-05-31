Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Maryland Suspends New Contracts For Proposed Rail Line

May 31, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Light Rail, Maryland, Transportation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Transportation officials in Maryland have suspended new construction contracts, hiring and procurement for a proposed light rail project.

Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said in a statement Wednesday that the steps were necessary because a judge ordered further study of the project’s ridership estimates.

Rahn says Maryland has filed an appeal of Tuesday’s ruling, but there’s no timeline for a response.

Work on the 16-mile line has been delayed for months because of a federal suit filed by opponents of the line to connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

