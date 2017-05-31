Police Investigating Robbery Of Royal Farms In Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a Royal Farms in Hampden early Wednesday morning.
Police say the robbery happened just before 3:45 a.m., at the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of West 19th St.
A masked suspect managed to get away with a large amount of cash.
No one was injured, according to police.
Officers are re-canvasing the area for any surveillance video from nearby businesses or residents.
One Comment
There is no 19th st.anywhere in Baltimore.Why don’t you stupid Baltimore news idiots learn the stinking streets,especially in the neighborhood next to TV Hill?