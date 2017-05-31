Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Police Investigating Robbery Of Royal Farms In Hampden

May 31, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Royal Farms, Royal Farms Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a Royal Farms in Hampden early Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened just before 3:45 a.m., at the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of West 19th St.

A masked suspect managed to get away with a large amount of cash.

No one was injured, according to police.

Officers are re-canvasing the area for any surveillance video from nearby businesses or residents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Stephen Link says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    There is no 19th st.anywhere in Baltimore.Why don’t you stupid Baltimore news idiots learn the stinking streets,especially in the neighborhood next to TV Hill?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch