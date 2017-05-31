1 Dead, 2 Injured In Accident Involving Trash Truck, SUV, Pedestrian

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a trash truck, an SUV, and a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department and EMS crews were called to the 2600 block of Edmondson Ave., just before 2:15 p.m.

First responders found an accident involving a trash truck, an SUV, and a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was killed, and two others were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The investigation into this fatal wreck is underway.

A hazmat crew has also been called to the scene as a precaution to deal with diesel fuel that was leaking from the trash truck. The spill has been contained, and authorities say it does not pose any threat to the public.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook