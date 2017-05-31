Weather Blog: Sunny And Dry Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Most of this Wednesday across our region was rather sunny and dry.

Late afternoon storms did develop, but quickly lost their steam as they moved across the City.

There were still a few showers that may impact our region after midnight, but a drier and very pleasant start to June is on tap!

Sunshine and a high in the mid or upper 70’s to near 80 is expected on Thursday!

Enjoy a really pleasant and dry day for a change!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook