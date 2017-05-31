Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Weather Blog: Sunny And Dry Wednesday

May 31, 2017 10:11 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Most of this Wednesday across our region was rather sunny and dry.

Late afternoon storms did develop, but quickly lost their steam as they moved across the City.

There were still a few showers that may impact our region after midnight, but a drier and very pleasant start to June is on tap!

Sunshine and a high in the mid or upper 70’s to near 80 is expected on Thursday!

Enjoy a really pleasant and dry day for a change!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch