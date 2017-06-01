Ocean City Officials Advise Beach Goers To Avoid Sea Grass

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Don’t walk through the grass.
It may not be a common phrase around a sandy beach, but Ocean City officials are giving the warning after a large amount of phragmite washes ashore. Also known as “Sea Grass” beach officials say mounds has washed up from 94th Street north to the Delaware State Line.
They ask that the public not walk through the grass due to debris and other sea life that could be hidden underneath.
Public Works crews are working to clear spaces through the grass and around lifeguard stands so the public can get to the water.
