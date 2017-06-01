Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Ocean City Officials Advise Beach Goers To Avoid Sea Grass

June 1, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Ocean City Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Don’t walk through the grass.

It may not be a common phrase around a sandy beach, but Ocean City officials are giving the warning after a large amount of phragmite washes ashore. Also known as “Sea Grass” beach officials say mounds has washed up from 94th Street north to the Delaware State Line.

They ask that the public not walk through the grass due to debris and other sea life that could be hidden underneath.

Photo Courtesy: Town of Ocean City Government

 

Public Works crews are working to clear spaces through the grass and around lifeguard stands so the public can get to the water.

