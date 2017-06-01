Police Seek Owner Of Vehicle Connected To Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle related to a shooting on May 31.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. Bentalou St., and they believe the owner of the vehicle may have been involved in the shooting.
This vehicle is described as an older model gray 4-door Acura. It possibly has a temporary tags, with a sun roof, and was being driven with a front right flat tire.
Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
