FBI: Man Inappropriately Touches Minor During Wreath Laying Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The FBI is investigating a case after they say a man inappropriately touched a young girl on Memorial Day.
Officials say the unidentified man engaged in illicit sexual contact with the minor girl during the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. They say he repeatedly touched the girl who he did not know.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall. He is beleived to be between 50 and 60 years old with short, spikey, grey and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.
