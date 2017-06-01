Surveillance Pictures Released Of Three Armed Robbery Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance footage of three suspects who robbed a Baltimore store at gunpoint.
Police say the robbery happened at the Lucky Corner Story located in the 2200 E. Fairmount Ave., at 9 p.m. on May 30.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the three suspects.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
