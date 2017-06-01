Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Surveillance Pictures Released Of Three Armed Robbery Suspects

June 1, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance footage of three suspects who robbed a Baltimore store at gunpoint.

Police say the robbery happened at the Lucky Corner Story located in the 2200 E. Fairmount Ave., at 9 p.m. on May 30.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the three suspects.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

