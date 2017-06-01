Man, Woman Shot To Death In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double homicide overnight in ShadySide.
Officers responded to the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road around 12:30 Thursday morning for reports of gun shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a male and female killed from apparent gun shot wounds.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the crime. Police say they believe there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County police.
