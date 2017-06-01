Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Dunkin’ Donuts Offering Free Donuts For National Donut Day

June 1, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Donuts, Dunkin Donuts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free treat to those who go nuts for donuts.

Customers can get a free classic donut with purchase of any beverage, and the offer is good all day Friday.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I, according to Dunkin’ Donuts, and is celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch