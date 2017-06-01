Dunkin’ Donuts Offering Free Donuts For National Donut Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free treat to those who go nuts for donuts.
Customers can get a free classic donut with purchase of any beverage, and the offer is good all day Friday.
National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I, according to Dunkin’ Donuts, and is celebrated on the first Friday of June.
