Orioles Radio Recap: 4 Home Run Night Leads O’s to 7-5 Win

The Orioles came into Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox trying to string back to back wins against divisional foes. The offense showed up delivering 4 home runs, putting 7 runs on the board. The Orioles starting pitching showed up as well with starter Wade Miley pitching 7 innings and giving up just 1 run! Hear all the action from Thursday’s game against the sox and an exclusive interview with Adam Jones on the Orioles Radio Recap!
