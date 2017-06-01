Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Orioles Radio Recap: 4 Home Run Night Leads O’s to 7-5 Win

June 1, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: adam jones, Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo

The Orioles came into Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox trying to string back to back wins against divisional foes. The offense showed up delivering 4 home runs, putting 7 runs on the board. The Orioles starting pitching showed up as well with starter Wade Miley pitching 7 innings and giving up just 1 run! Hear all the action from Thursday’s game against the sox and an exclusive interview with Adam Jones on the Orioles Radio Recap!

As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!

