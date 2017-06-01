Police Arrest Rape Suspect From Last Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a rape suspect from last August after detectives identified the man using a rape kit.
Police arrested Ronnie Williams, 49, Wednesday after they say an 18-year-old female was raped in a vacant house on August 21 last year.
Detectives say after the victim was raped in the 500 block of Harwood Avenue, she gave a physical description of the suspect and a nickname.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was examined by doctors and issued a rape kit.
Investigators obtained DNA evidence and later arrested Williams.
Williams has been charged with first-degree rape.
