Police Arrest Rape Suspect From Last Summer

June 1, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Baltimore City, Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a rape suspect from last August after detectives identified the man using a rape kit.

Police arrested Ronnie Williams, 49, Wednesday after they say an 18-year-old female was raped in a vacant house on August 21 last year.

Detectives say after the victim was raped in the 500 block of Harwood Avenue, she gave a physical description of the suspect and a nickname.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was examined by doctors and issued a rape kit.

Investigators obtained DNA evidence and later arrested Williams.

Williams has been charged with first-degree rape.

