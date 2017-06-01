Police: Woman Robbed On Highway After Being Hit By Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Troopers are searching for suspects who robbed a woman on I-95 early Thursday morning after she was struck by the vehicle the suspects were in.
Around 4 a.m., troopers say a dark-colored vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle on I-95 at the I-195 interchange in Baltimore County, when she pulled over to the side of the road and the suspects emerged from the vehicle with guns and took the woman’s bag and assaulted her.
The victim told investigators that she was coming from place in Baltimore City and had an undisclosed amount of money when she left.
Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle they were operating.
Anyone who was in the area of I-95 and I-195 in the early morning hours of June 1, is urged to contact State Police criminal investigators at 410-686-3101 or 410-838-4102.
Callers may remain anonymous.
