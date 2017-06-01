Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Ravens’ 2nd Year CB Tavon Young Tears ACL During OTAs

June 1, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: acl, Baltimore Ravens, corner, Tavon Young, torn

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens say second year corner back Tavon Young tore his ACL Thursday during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

“He bumped into a player. There wasn’t much contact at all,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ll see how his knee is.”

Young was a standout performer last year as a fourth-round rookie out of Temple. He started 11 games and made 53 tackles, eight pass defenses and two interceptions.

The Ravens added depth at the corner position this year with the addition of former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr and first-round draft pick Marlon Humphrey from the University of Alabama.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch