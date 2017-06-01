Ravens’ 2nd Year CB Tavon Young Tears ACL During OTAs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens say second year corner back Tavon Young tore his ACL Thursday during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).
“He bumped into a player. There wasn’t much contact at all,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ll see how his knee is.”
Young was a standout performer last year as a fourth-round rookie out of Temple. He started 11 games and made 53 tackles, eight pass defenses and two interceptions.
The Ravens added depth at the corner position this year with the addition of former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr and first-round draft pick Marlon Humphrey from the University of Alabama.
