‘Elf On The Shelf’ Box Causes Evacuation, Bomb Squad Robot Deployment

June 1, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Royal Farms was evacuated and a bomb squad robot was called out to examine a suspicious Elf on The Shelf package.

The box was on a trash can at the Royal Farms on Route 543 and Route 1 in Harford County.

The suspicious package call came into authorities just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, after a customer noticed the box.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene, and a bomb squad robot was deployed to examine the package.

Authorities found that the box contained only empty packaging materials.

The store and parking lot were evacuated for a time, and traffic was affected while the robot was being deployed.

