3 Men Face Charges After $9 Million Worth Of Heroin Seized

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Police seized 90 pounds of heroin, worth more than $9 million dollars in a massive drug bust in Maryland.
Baltimore area drug enforcement agents discovered the heroin after pulling over a car on Interstate 95 yesterday in Jessup.
Investigators had been following a 53-year-old man for suspected drug activity. That man, along with two others involved in the drug transaction, were arrested.
The Maryland U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office says Perry Brown from Baltimore, along with 34-year-old Juan Olvera-Morales of St. Anthony, Idaho, and 41-year-old Alfredo Manuel Nevares from West Valley Utah, can face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of either conspiracy to distribute or possession with the intent to distribute narcotics.
