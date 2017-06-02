Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Corrections Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Inmate

June 2, 2017 4:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A corrections officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate at central booking in Baltimore.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a statement Friday that Cpl. Ambrose Obinna-Warrior was indicted earlier this week. He’s charged with misconduct in office, assault and multiple sex offenses.

Prosecutors say the alleged abuse occurred on three occasions in November 2016, but didn’t immediately provide further details.

Prosecutors have set up a confidential tip line and are soliciting information pertaining to the case.
No attorney is listed in online court records for Obinna-Warrior.

Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Stephen Moyer says he and other elected officials are working “diligently to eliminate misconduct and alleged abuses in our system.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch