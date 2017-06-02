Corrections Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Inmate

BALTIMORE (AP) — A corrections officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate at central booking in Baltimore.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a statement Friday that Cpl. Ambrose Obinna-Warrior was indicted earlier this week. He’s charged with misconduct in office, assault and multiple sex offenses.

Prosecutors say the alleged abuse occurred on three occasions in November 2016, but didn’t immediately provide further details.

Prosecutors have set up a confidential tip line and are soliciting information pertaining to the case.

No attorney is listed in online court records for Obinna-Warrior.

Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Stephen Moyer says he and other elected officials are working “diligently to eliminate misconduct and alleged abuses in our system.”

