Dennis Pitta Re-injures Hip During Ravens OTAs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today’s OTA session.
Pitta defied the odds (and the advice of medical experts) with his return to the NFL last season and perhaps we now know why.
“This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis l, and for the Ravens,” general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.
Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.
Earlier this week the Ravens also lost cornerback Tavon Young to an ACL injury during the OTAs.
