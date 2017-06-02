Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Dennis Pitta Re-injures Hip During Ravens OTAs

June 2, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Dennis Pitta, hip injury, injury, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today’s OTA session.

Pitta defied the odds (and the advice of medical experts) with his return to the NFL last season and perhaps we now know why.

“This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis l, and for the Ravens,” general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.

RELATED: Ravens TE Dennis Pitta Is Back In Action After 2 Hip Injuries

Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Earlier this week the Ravens also lost cornerback Tavon Young to an ACL injury during the OTAs.

