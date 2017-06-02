Motorcycle Driver Killed Overnight In Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in Rockville.
Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday night on northbound I-270 North of MD Route 28. An investigation shows 26-year-old Joseph Jones III was driving a Suzuki motorcycle in the far left lane of the main lanes at a high rate of speed. He then made an abrupt lane change, crossing all four lanes in an attempt to take an exit.
Police say Jones then struck a guardrail end on the right shoulder and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Jones was unconscious when police arrived. He suffered multiple injures in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
An investigation is now ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack.
