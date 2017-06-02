MTA To Receive Up To $9.4M To Install Crash-Avoidance Systems On MARC’s Penn Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Transit Administration will receive up to $9.44 million in federal transportation grants to install crash-avoidance safety systems on the MARC train Penn Line, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The “Positive Train Control” system is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, speed-related derailments, accidentally running through work zones and routing trains to wrong tracks.
The tech will be installed along 77 miles on the Penn Line, which serves about 272,000 daily riders and 11 MARC vehicles, according to the Sun.
The grant is part of $197 million in competitive grand funding announced this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation, an effort to help commuter and intercity passenger railroads meet a Dec. 31, 2018, deadline to install positive train control systems.
The MTA award is for one of 17 projects in 13 states being funded through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015.
