Orioles Radio Recap: Asher Shines In O’s Win Over Sox

June 2, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Alec Asher, Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, manny machado

Alec Asher making his fourth start of the season looked to improve on his last start in Houston on Sunday facing the Boston Red Sox for the second time this season. Asher was stellar going 6 1/3 and tying a career 5 strike outs in the outing, The Orioles offense was stellar  once again with Manny Machado hitting his second longest home run of the season, a 465 foot shot that made it to the club level. Hear all the action from tonight’s game including an interview with 12 year old Charee Myrick, who is a national champion in chess and squared off with several orioles today. Hear it all on the Orioles Radio Recap!

As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!

