Ray Rice Joins Alma Mater’s High School Football Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL player Ray Rice has been hired to coach the position at his alma mater, New Rochelle High School in New York.
The former Ravens running back is now a volunteer assistant coach at New Rochelle High School (N.Y.), head coach Lou DiRienzo confirmed to The Journal News. The former NFL star stepped into the role earlier this week.
Rice is a New Rochelle native and alumnus who was inducted into the city’s Walk of Fame in May. He will coach the team’s running backs and help with its defensive backs.
Rice last played in the NFL in 2013. The Ravens released Rice in September of 2014, after TMZ released footage of a domestic-violence incident.
