Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Ray Rice Joins Alma Mater’s High School Football Staff

June 2, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Alma Mater's High School, Football Staff, New Rochelle High School, Ray Rice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL player Ray Rice has been hired to coach the position at his alma mater, New Rochelle High School in New York.

The former Ravens running back is now a volunteer assistant coach at New Rochelle High School (N.Y.), head coach Lou DiRienzo confirmed to The Journal News. The former NFL star stepped into the role earlier this week.

RELATED: Ex-Raven Ray Rice To Appear In NFL’s Social Responsibility Video

Rice is a New Rochelle native and alumnus who was inducted into the city’s Walk of Fame in May. He will coach the team’s running backs and help with its defensive backs.

Rice last played in the NFL in 2013. The Ravens released Rice in September of 2014, after TMZ released footage of a domestic-violence incident.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch