2 New Jersey Theaters Cancel Kathy Griffin Shows

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey theaters have canceled shows by comedian Kathy Griffin after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

In making announcements on Facebook Thursday, the State Theatre in New Brunswick and the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood said they made the decision after careful consideration.

Griffin was scheduled to perform in her “Celebrity Run-In” tour at the theaters in November. Those who bought tickets will receive refunds.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

