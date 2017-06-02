Wear Orange Rally: Stopping Gun Violence In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A “Wear Orange Rally” is taking place as part of the national movement happening across the country.

A sea of orange took over the parking lot of Mondawin Mall in Baltimore.

The literal stage set for Friday’s Wear Orange Rally.

An event put on by the office of mayor, the state’s attorney, and police to help raise awareness to stop gun violence.

“This orange signifies a lot it’s a bright color it’s a color that were using in solidarity to stand up against the violence in our communities,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis made a point to get the word out, especially as the warm summer months approach.

“When you lack conflict resolution skills you have a gun immediately available to you to resolve conflict young men far too often are going to that gun to resolve conflict,” Davis said.

So far there have been 146 homicides in the City. According to our media partner, the Baltimore Sun, the most homicides on record in the first five months of the year.

Those involved in the rally Friday said they hope the show of orange shows the City’s true colors, and that enough is enough.

“You don’t want to go to any more funerals anymore weeks anymore vigils anymore candle lights we want to celebrate each other we want to come together as a family no more negative only positive especially for the youth to grow up to go on with their life,” one man said.

The entertainment went on until 7 p.m., but officials hope the message lasts a lot longer

The Wear Orange Campaign began back in 2015 in Chicago.

