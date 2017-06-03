Baltimore Police Investigating 2 Homicides From Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they’re investigating two homicides from early Saturday morning.
Police say at around midnight on June 3, police were called to the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers who arrived on the scene say they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
Later, just after 3 a.m. police came to the 500 block of North Bouldin Street for reports of a shooting, where officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The woman was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
