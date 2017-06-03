Murdered Baltimore Teen Remembered On Would-Be Graduation Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A murdered Baltimore teenager was remembered on his would-be graduation day.

The shooting death of Victorious Swift is still unsolved, but police say they are closer than ever to finding their suspect.

Saturday would have started the next chapter of Swift’s life.

The 19-year-old was noticeably missing among his high school classmates on graduation day. It was the first class to graduate from the Baltimore Design School.

Victorious’ chance to receive his diploma was taken by gun violence. He was shot dead near Mondawmin Mall in late March. Police believe his murder was a random robbery and months later are still receiving tips.

“The investigation is still open and ongoing and believe it or not, as late as a couple days ago, we’re still receiving information where people are trying to help us to identify this suspect,” says Donny Moses of Baltimore Police.

While a consolation that his killer may soon be off the streets, it’s not enough to bring back the artist, architect and future Baltimore success story.

His classmates are now taking steps forward with Victorious’ legacy in mind.

The Swift family is launching a non-profit called “Our Victorious City” to address the violence in Baltimore.

