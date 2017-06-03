WJZ BREAKING: Police Say 6 Victims, 3 Suspects Killed In London Assaults| Latest from CBSN

Orioles Radio Recap: Orioles Fall to Price, Lose 5-2

June 3, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, Buck Showalter, Dylan Bundy, Wayne Kirby

The Orioles looked to continue their winning ways Saturday against the Red Sox in a matchup of star starting pitchers, Dylan Bundy and David Price. Unfortunately the Red Sox ace was on his game holding the Orioles to just one run. Hear all the action from Saturday’s game and an interview with Wayne Kirby on the Orioles Radio Recap!

As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!

