Prosecutor’s Office Plans Summer Youth Events In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor says her office will host a series of events throughout the summer in the hopes of providing an outlet for young people.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced the events Friday during an anti-violence event at Mondawmin Mall. Mosby says the events will occur every Friday night for the next 11 weeks. She says the events will include skating, basketball and night swimming.
Mosby says young people who sign up will get text alerts the night before the events.
The events are being held amid a spike in violence in the city. Through the first five months of the year, homicides in Baltimore were up 32 percent compared to the same period last year.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)