Vigil Held For 72-Year-Old Woman Struck By SUV & Trash Truck

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The family of a 72-year-old woman killed after being hit by a SUV then a trash truck in West Baltimore gathered for a vigil Saturday.
Bernadine Williams’ family described her as a kind woman with a good heart.
Family and friends lit candles at the spot where tragedy struck Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Williams was killed and two others injured in the crash involving an SUV and a trash truck.
Investigators say the SUV struck the woman, throwing her into the oncoming truck.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook