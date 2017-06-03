WJZ BREAKING: Police Say 6 Victims, 3 Suspects Killed In London Assaults| Latest from CBSN

Vigil Held For 72-Year-Old Woman Struck By SUV & Trash Truck

June 3, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, bernadine williams, SUV, Trash Truck, Vigil

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The family of a 72-year-old woman killed after being hit by a SUV then a trash truck in West Baltimore gathered for a vigil Saturday.

Bernadine Williams’ family described her as a kind woman with a good heart.

Family and friends lit candles at the spot where tragedy struck Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Williams was killed and two others injured in the crash involving an SUV and a trash truck.

Investigators say the SUV  struck the woman, throwing her into the oncoming truck.

