Weather Blog: Shaping Up To Be A Nice Weekend

June 3, 2017 4:54 PM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

Today
Isolated showers after 3 p.m.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 40%.

