‘Wonder Woman’ Lassos $11 Million Thursday Night

Orioles Radio Recap: Asher Shines In O's Win Over SoxAlec Asher making his fourth start of the season looked to improve on his last start in Houston on Sunday facing the Boston Red Sox for the second time this season. Asher was stellar going 6 1/3 and tying a career 5 strike outs in the outing, The Orioles offense was stellar once again with Manny Machado hitting his second longest home run of the season, a 465 foot shot that made it to the club level. Hear all the action from tonight’s game including an interview with 12 year old Charee Myrick, who is a national champion in chess and squared off with several orioles today. Hear it all on the Orioles Radio Recap!