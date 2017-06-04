Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Musicians Ratify Contract

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians have ratified a one-year contract with management.
The Baltimore Sun reports the agreement announced Friday comes three months before the old contract expires. The new agreement begins Sept. 11 and includes a pay raise. The minimum weekly scale will rise about $30 from $1,560 to $1,591.20.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Peter Kjome says his sense is that next year they’ll “work toward a multi-year agreement.”
