WJZ BREAKING: 12 Arrested In London’s Night Of Terror; IS Claims Attack| Latest from CBSN

Bowling For A Good Cause With Manny Machado & Orioles

June 4, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Bowling, manny machado

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Orioles’ third baseman Manny Machado hosted a fun-filled event downtown.

Machado’s fourth annual bowling event Sunday night at Mustang Alley benefited the “Baltimore City Foundation,” supporting the City’s “Play Baseball” summer program for kids.

Last year’s event raised more than $90,000.

Machado was joined by teammates Wade Miley, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and a few more Orioles.

Each team of bowlers was paired up with a celebrity participant.

Orioles’ fans at the event were able to bid on sports memorabilia during a silent auction.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch