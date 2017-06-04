Bowling For A Good Cause With Manny Machado & Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Orioles’ third baseman Manny Machado hosted a fun-filled event downtown.
Machado’s fourth annual bowling event Sunday night at Mustang Alley benefited the “Baltimore City Foundation,” supporting the City’s “Play Baseball” summer program for kids.
Last year’s event raised more than $90,000.
Machado was joined by teammates Wade Miley, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and a few more Orioles.
Each team of bowlers was paired up with a celebrity participant.
Orioles’ fans at the event were able to bid on sports memorabilia during a silent auction.
