Boy Stuck In Claw Machine For Half Hour

June 4, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: claw machine

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — There were some scary moments for a boy in Harford County after authorities say he got stuck in a toy claw machine.

It happened Saturday night at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium.

Authorities say the boy climbed through the game’s prize door Saturday night and could not get out.

The child was trapped for about 30-minutes before the arcade machine owner arrived with a key to set him free.

