Longtime Baltimore Orioles Radio Announcer Fred Manfra Calls Last Game

June 4, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Fred Manfra, radio announcer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Longtime Baltimore Orioles radio announcer Fred Manfra called his last game Sunday, bringing an end to a 25-year run with the Orioles.

After 25 years with the Orioles Radio Network, Manfra retired from broadcasting.

The East Baltimore native and Patterson High School graduate joined Orioles Radio broadcasts in 1993.

In his 48-year broadcasting career, Manfra has covered NBA Finals and NBA All-Star Games, the Olympics, NHL Stanley Cup Finals and All-Star Games, the Breeder’s Cup, and Triple Crown races, among other marquee events.

Manfra, however, had trouble maintaining the team’s grueling schedule after two hip replacement surgeries in 2014 and a back surgery, according to the Baltimore Sun. He expects to need two knee replacements in the future but plans to attend Orioles games when they travel to Tampa.

MASN broadcaster Jim Hunter will play a large role in filling Manfra’s spot.

