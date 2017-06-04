Orioles Radio Recap: Hear Fred Manfra’s Last Calls

The Orioles wrapped up a 4 game set Sunday against the Boston Red Sox looking to take 3 out of 4 games, but the Sox sent another ace to the mound in Chris Sale who was not perfect, but was good enough to win. Hear all the action from Sunday’s game including an interview with Manny Machado as well as Fred Manfra’s goodbyes on the Orioles Radio Recap!
As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!