Police: Maryland Man Crashed Motorcycle, Rode Home, Died

MT. AIRY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man rode his motorcycle home after a crash, but police say he died of his injuries before getting inside.
Howard County Police say they were called Sunday morning to a residence in Mount Airy for a report of a man found dead outside the home. Police say an investigation revealed that the man was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday night a little over a mile from his home. Police say investigators found evidence linking him to the scene of the crash including his cell phone and helmet visor.
Police say they believe he rode the motorcycle home after the crash but never made it inside.
Police identified the man as 47-year-old James Edward Clements. Police did not describe his injuries but said an investigation is going.
