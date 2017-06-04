Teen Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash In Maryland

WOODBINE, Md. (AP) — A teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Maryland.
Police in Howard County say the crash happened Sunday just before 4 a.m. in Woodbine.
Police said in a statement that the driver of a 2000 Saturn was traveling southbound on Route 94 just south of Brittle Branch Way when the car left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. Police say the driver of the car died at the scene.
Police identified him as 19-year-old Pierce B. English of Germantown. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police say English was the only person in the car.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)