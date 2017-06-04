WJZ BREAKING: Several Victims, 3 Suspects Killed In London Assaults| Latest from CBSN

Teen Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash In Maryland

June 4, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: crash, Fatal Accident, Howard County, Teen

WOODBINE, Md. (AP) — A teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Maryland.

Police in Howard County say the crash happened Sunday just before 4 a.m. in Woodbine.

Police said in a statement that the driver of a 2000 Saturn was traveling southbound on Route 94 just south of Brittle Branch Way when the car left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. Police say the driver of the car died at the scene.

Police identified him as 19-year-old Pierce B. English of Germantown. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police say English was the only person in the car.

