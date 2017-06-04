Weather Blog: Sunny End To The Weekend

WJZ BREAKING: 12 Arrested In London’s Night Of Terror; IS Claims Attack| Latest from CBSN

June 4, 2017 10:58 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warm and sunny end to our weekend! Temperatures made it into the mid eighties!

Overnight clouds will increase and some showers my break out by morning.

Any rain on Monday may be heavy in spots, and we can have some thunder and lightning around as well. Cooler air will begin to move our way as well.

By Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will see it cool down to the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Warmer and sunny skies will return by Friday, after three rather cool and cloudy days.

Have a nice week.

