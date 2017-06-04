WJZ BREAKING: Several Victims, 3 Suspects Killed In London Assaults| Latest from CBSN

Weather Blog: Sunny Sunday

June 4, 2017 5:08 PM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Tim Williams' Weather Blog

This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am.
High near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 80%.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night
Showers likely before 8 p.m.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

