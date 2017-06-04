WJZ BREAKING: 12 Arrested In London’s Night Of Terror; IS Claims Attack| Latest from CBSN

Woman Struck In Walmart Parking Lot; Driver May Have Had Medical Emergency

June 4, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Medical Emergency, Owings Mills, Pedestrian Struck, Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman was struck by a car Sunday in front of a Owings Mills Walmart after the driver may have had a medical emergency, according to Baltimore County Police.

At about 6:15 p.m., a woman driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 9750 Reistertown Road, struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra and then struck a woman, throwing her several feet, and finally struck the wall of the Walmart.

Police say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed because the woman operating the Cruze may have had a medical emergency.

The woman who was struck by the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Nissan Sentra only sustained minor damage police say.

