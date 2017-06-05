Baltimore Co. Council Voting On Immigration Status Checks For People In Police Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council is expected to vote on a bill that would require immigration status checks for people in police custody.

Political reporter Pat Warren has more on this controversial bill. This is an ongoing debate in Maryland – whether local law enforcement should be empowered to carry out immigration enforcement.

Immigration advocates rallied last week against a bill before the Baltimore County Council to require county correctional officers to ask detainees about their immigration status.

The federal program is known as 287-G. Frederick and Harford Counties are already screening.

“That information is reported to ICE through our program and they decide based on their priorities and for us, public safety and national security that matters to me, they decide whether that person will face deportation procedures,” says Jeffrey Gahler with Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Opponents of the program question the role of local governments in federal immigration enforcement.

“We are feeling a lot of support from residents of Baltimore County,” says Lydia Walther with CASA de Maryland.

That includes the County Executive, who says he’ll veto the bill if it passes.

“It’s time for real leaders to stand up and be counted and stand up for people who are downtrodden and that’s what we’re doing here. We also think it promotes sound policing policies and creates a better relationship between police and all of the community that we serve,” says Kevin Kamenetz.

The bill is co-sponsored by the three council Republicans. Those sponsoring members were not available for comment today.

Anne Arundel County is in the process of becoming part of the immigration status reporting program.

