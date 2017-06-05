Girl Sentenced In Fatal Delaware School Bathroom Fight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to time in a juvenile facility for her role in the death of a 16-year-old following a fight in a school bathroom.
The teen is set to spend six months in the facility after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide back in April in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.
An autopsy revealed Joyner-Francis died as a result of a pre-existing heart condition, but that the cardiac incident would not have occurred if she had not been assaulted back in April 2016 at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.
A 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted for helping plan the attack was given 18 months of probation.
A third teen also faced conspiracy charges in the case, but was found not guilty.
