Girl Sentenced In Fatal Delaware School Bathroom Fight

June 5, 2017 12:10 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to time in a juvenile facility for her role in the death of a 16-year-old following a fight in a school bathroom.

The teen is set to spend six months in the facility after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide back in April in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

An autopsy revealed Joyner-Francis died as a result of a pre-existing heart condition, but that the cardiac incident would not have occurred if she had not been assaulted back in April 2016 at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

A 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted for helping plan the attack was given 18 months of probation.

A third teen also faced conspiracy charges in the case, but was found not guilty.

