Former Raven Elvis Dumervil Signs With San Francisco 49ers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elvis Dumervil is heading to California.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced they will be signing former Ravens pass rusher Elvis Dumervil, via a Twitter post from general manager John Lynch.
The Baltimore Ravens released Dumervil back in March after he missed eight games last season due to a foot injury.
Dumervil has been to the Pro Bowl five times, most recently after a 17-sack season in Baltimore three years ago.