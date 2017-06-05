93-Year-Old Great Grandma Asks Internet For Help Choosing Wedding Dress

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 93-year-old great-grandmother melted hearts all over the globe when she asked for the internet’s help with picking the dress she will wear on her wedding day.

According to The Telegraph, she is marrying her 88-year-old friend and retirement home roommate, Frank, in July.

The Australian fashion company Birdsnest posted Sylvia’s story, and pictures of her in four different dresses, on its Facebook page on May 28.

“Frank and Sylvia have known each other for more than 20 years, and Frank has ‘many times’ asked Sylvia to marry him,” the post says. “Sylvia has always refused, thinking that to take a new surname would be disrespectful to her deceased husband. A year ago Sylvia took ill and moved to Canberra to be near her family, and Frank thought all hope was lost. When Sylvia recovered, she found Frank, who was living in Adelaide, and convinced him to move to Canberra to be with her. Frank arrived a couple of months ago and again asked Sylvia to marry him. Sylvia had learned that you can keep your own surname when you marry, and so said yes.”

The Telegraph reports that Sylvia eventually chose option C, a lacy dress with a classic A-line cut.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook