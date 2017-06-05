Grey Seal Found Sick In Ocean City Rehabbing At National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s animal rescue staff is caring for a young grey seal who was found suffering from pneumonia and lacerations in Ocean City last month.
The seal, nicknamed Luna, was also treated for dehydration and lungworms, aquarium officials say.
She is still not eating on her own, and is being fed fish gruel through a tube. Caretakers say she’s adjusting well to the facility, though.
Phil, a male harbor seal, was admitted to the National Aquarium rescue facility in April. The seals will remain separated in different pools during their stays in rehab, however, to prevent cross-contamination.
