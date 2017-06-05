Grey Seal Found Sick In Ocean City Rehabbing At National Aquarium

June 5, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: National Aquarium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s animal rescue staff is caring for a young grey seal who was found suffering from pneumonia and lacerations in Ocean City last month.

The seal, nicknamed Luna, was also treated for dehydration and lungworms, aquarium officials say.

She is still not eating on her own, and is being fed fish gruel through a tube. Caretakers say she’s adjusting well to the facility, though.

Phil, a male harbor seal, was admitted to the National Aquarium rescue facility in April. The seals will remain separated in different pools during their stays in rehab, however, to prevent cross-contamination.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch