Hillary Clinton Honored In Baltimore Today

June 5, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Hillary Clinton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in town this evening.

The former First Lady will serve as an honorary guest at the sold-out “Building Leaders by Building Bridges” fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel.

This will be Clinton’s first trip to Baltimore since the 2016 campaign.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the Frederick Douglas-Isaac Maritime Park. Congressmen Cummings and Senator Barbara Mikulski are also expected to talk in addition to Clinton.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch