Hillary Clinton Honored In Baltimore Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in town this evening.
The former First Lady will serve as an honorary guest at the sold-out “Building Leaders by Building Bridges” fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel.
This will be Clinton’s first trip to Baltimore since the 2016 campaign.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the Frederick Douglas-Isaac Maritime Park. Congressmen Cummings and Senator Barbara Mikulski are also expected to talk in addition to Clinton.
