Man Photographed Mowing His Lawn With A Tornado In The Background

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Instead of taking cover when a tornado touched down near his home in Alberta, Canada, a man was photographed mowing grass while the twister churned in the background.
The photo of Theunis Wessels defying mother nature in the name of lawn maintenance has been shared thousands of times on social media.
His wife, Cecilia Wessels, told the BBC she was woken up by her 9-year-old daughter Friday, who told her she was concerned that her father would not come inside.
Cecilia Wessels also told the BBC that the storm was much further away than it appears in the picture, about a mile.
Despite the foreboding look of it, the twister also didn’t last long, and there are no reports of it causing any injuries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook