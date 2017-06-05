NFL Ends Ban On Liquor Commercials During Football Games

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL will no longer be strictly beer when it comes to advertising during games.

Previously, the NFL avoided alcoholic ads like this due to “concerns of associating hard liquor with famous football players in front of young fans.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the league will now allow its TV partners to accept commercials for distilled spirits for the 2017 season — of course, there’s a catch: the ads have to include a “prominent social responsibility message” and can’t have a football theme or target underage drinkers.

The NFL said it will only accept four, 30-second hard liquor spots per game with a limit of two such spots in any quarter or during halftime.

The league has a long-standing advertising relationship with brewers, and has a $1.4 billion contract with AB InBev to keep Bud Light as the “official beer of the NFL” through the 2022 Super Bowl.

You may see ads for vodka, whiskey and other spirits this fall during NFL games, but there will still be no Red Bull and vodka being served during NFL telecasts.

The NFL still prohibits Red Bull and other energy drinks.